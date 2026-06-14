Andy Reid addresses Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding amid Chiefs offseason: 'You see no distractions'

There is no shortage of exciting sporting events this summer, from the NBA Finals to the World Cup, but one event is bringing together sports and music fans alike: the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding. The highly anticipated nuptials are rumored to take place July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Swift was spotted at MSG this week, but not for anything wedding-related. The "Welcome to New York" singer was cheering on the New York Knicks as they took on the San Antonio Spurs.

As talk of the wedding continues and the couple keeps making headlines, Kelce's head coach, Andy Reid, says it isn't becoming a distraction for his star tight end. The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to write a different story in 2026 after missing the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. Kelce's presence on offense is vital not only on the field but also in the locker room.

"He's been here most of the offseason, if not the whole offseason. He's been around," Reid said. "It's good to have him here. He did the mandatory camp and did a nice job there, so good to have him back in and rolling. He's very excited. You see no distractions with that and the wedding."

Reid joked that Swift may be the one calling all the shots for the big day.

"If it's like when I got married, my wife did everything. I just kind of followed her lead on it. Showed up, right? Maybe he's doing more, but he looks like he's pretty focused on this job, too," Reid said.

When asked if he would be attending the wedding, Reid wouldn't say either way, responding only, "Can't talk about it."

Kelce is heading into his 14th season in the league after re-signing with the team on a one-year, $12 million contract. Last season, the 36-year-old finished with 76 receptions for 851 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games. In his career, the three-time Super Bowl champion and 11-time Pro Bowler has 1,080 receptions, the most among active players, along with 13,002 receiving yards and 82 touchdowns.