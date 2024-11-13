The Chicago Bears signed guard Nate Davis to a three-year, $30 million free agent contract, with $19.25 million guaranteed in 2023 and on Wednesday, the team announced that it released the veteran. This is another change in the team's offensive after that side of the ball has struggled as of late. The move also comes shortly after the Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Davis made two starts this season, before he was benched, and played in a total of five games, with 131 total snaps. His last appearance was in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers. He was the team's highest-paid offensive lineman and played just 13 starts total for Chicago during his time there.

Other teams may now pick up Davis on waivers and would be responsible for the $3.9 million guaranteed money he has left.

The 28-year-old played for the Tennessee Titans from 2019 to 2022.

Last week, the Bears elevated OL Jake Curhan to the active roster and activated OL Ryan Bates off reserve/injured.

Chicago currently sits at 4-5 and fell 19-3 to the New England Patriots in Week 10, extending their losing streak to three games. Their offensive line has allowed 38 sacks, second-most in the league behind the Cleveland Browns.

The Bears haven't scored a touchdown on 23 straight offensive drives, dating back to Week 8, which is the longest active streak in the league.