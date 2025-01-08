The Chicago Bears are casting a wide net in their search for a new head coach. And according to ESPN, that includes a scheduled Thursday interview with 73-year-old Pete Carroll, the Super Bowl-winning ex-coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

After the Dallas Cowboys declined to give the Bears permission to interview current Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, Chicago is now scheduling a chat with another Super Bowl champion head coach in Carroll. He led the Seahawks to their only Super Bowl title in franchise history in 2014 and is one of just three head coaches to win both a college football national championship and a Super Bowl. The other two are Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer.

Seattle reached the postseason 10 times in Carroll's 14 seasons at the helm. And with a record of 137-89-1 from 2010 to 2023, the Seahawks had the sixth-best win percentage (.606) in the NFL during his tenure. He won at least seven games in all 14 seasons, which is tied for the fifth-longest streak by a head coach with one team all-time, per CBS Sports Research.

Before his time with the Seahawks, Carroll spent nine seasons at USC (2001-09) and had stints as an NFL head coach with the New England Patriots (1997-99) and New York Jets (1994). He also an array of college and pro stops as an assistant, including as defensive coordinator of the Jets (1990-93) and San Francisco 49ers (1995-96).

Consecutive 7-win seasons by a coach with one franchise

Head Coach Team Consecutive 7-Win Seasons Bill Belichick Patriots 22 Tom Landry Cowboys 17 Mike Tomlin Steelers 17 Sean Payton Saints 15 Pete Carroll Seahawks 14* Bud Grant Vikings 14

* Spanned entire tenure with team

In addition to Carroll, the Bears have already requested interviews with Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Chicago is doing its due diligence in an attempt to ensure they get it right for the coming years of 2024 first overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams' career.