Bears vs. Broncos odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 2 predictions from advanced computer model

The Denver Broncos will take on the Chicago Bears at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mile High. Both teams failed to cover last week, and each has a point differential between minus-seven and minus-eight. Chicago started its season as a three-point favorite against the Packers in the annual NFL Kickoff Game, but wound up dropping a 10-3 defensive struggle. Similarly, the Broncos lost outright despite going off as favorites against the Antonio Brown-less Oakland Raiders. On Sunday, Chicago is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Bears vs. Broncos odds, while the Over-Under is set at 40.

The model knows the Broncos fell to Oakland 24-16 in Week 1 in front of a prime time audience. Despite losing his top receiver, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr diced the Broncos' defense under new head coach Vic Fangio for 259 yards and a touchdown. He had just four incompletions and no sacks.

The Bears couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season-opener and took a 10-3 hit to the loss column at the hands of the division-rival Packers. The Bears' offense looked sluggish, with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky averaging just 5.1 yards per completion and taking five sacks. The Bears' defense slowed Green Bay, but Aaron Rodgers still posted a QB rating of 92.1.

Last season, the Broncos were fourth in rushing touchdowns with 18. But the Bears ranked first in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, closing the season allowing only five overall.

