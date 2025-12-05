Of all the games on the NFL's Week 14 slate, Sunday's showdown between the Bears and Packers might be the most significant.

At 9-3, the Bears currently sit atop not only the NFC North, but the entire conference. That could change, however, if Chicago losses to Green Bay, who currently sitting at No. 6 in the NFC standings. A half-game behind Chicago, the Packers will leapfrog the Bears in both the NFC North and NFC standings if they can defend their home turf on Sunday.

After an 0-2 start, Ben Johnson's Bears have won nine of their last 10 games that includes five straight wins. Green Bay has won three straight games after suffering consecutive losses that led to Packers coach Matt LaFleur fielding questions about his job security.

Here's how you can follow the action on Sunday along with our breakdown and prediction of this NFC North showdown.

Where to watch Bears vs. Packers live

When: Sunday, Dec. 7 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 7 | 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Odds: Packers -6.5, O/U 44.5

Bears vs. Packers: Need to know

First of two. Green Bay and Chicago will face off twice during the season's final five weeks. After playing this Sunday, they'll meet up again in Week 18 in a game that will also likely have major playoff implications.

Green Bay and Chicago will face off twice during the season's final five weeks. After playing this Sunday, they'll meet up again in Week 18 in a game that will also likely have major playoff implications. Hungry Bears. Chicago's defense has forced a league-high 26 turnovers this season. They've forced at least one turnover in all but two of their 12 games this season that includes 10 turnovers during their current five-game winning streak. Of those 26 turnovers, 17 have come via interceptions that includes Kevin Byard's league-high six picks.

Chicago's defense has forced a league-high 26 turnovers this season. They've forced at least one turnover in all but two of their 12 games this season that includes 10 turnovers during their current five-game winning streak. Of those 26 turnovers, 17 have come via interceptions that includes Kevin Byard's league-high six picks. Feast or famine. Chicago's ability to forced turnovers has helped mask some of its deficiencies on defense. The unit is just 25th in the NFL in points allowed, 22nd in passing yards allowed, 28th in rushing yards allowed, and 26th in red zone efficiency. The Bears are seventh in the NFL on third down, though.

Chicago's ability to forced turnovers has helped mask some of its deficiencies on defense. The unit is just 25th in the NFL in points allowed, 22nd in passing yards allowed, 28th in rushing yards allowed, and 26th in red zone efficiency. The Bears are seventh in the NFL on third down, though. Captain comeback. Caleb Williams' five fourth-quarter comebacks this season is tied with Bo Nix for the most among quarterbacks. Chicago is 6-1 in one-possession games this season.

Caleb Williams' five fourth-quarter comebacks this season is tied with Bo Nix for the most among quarterbacks. Chicago is 6-1 in one-possession games this season. Two-headed monster. An underrated element of the Bears' success this season has been the production of running backs D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. Combined, the duo has rushed for 1,365 yards and 10 touchdowns with a 4.9 yards per carry average.

An underrated element of the Bears' success this season has been the production of running backs D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. Combined, the duo has rushed for 1,365 yards and 10 touchdowns with a 4.9 yards per carry average. All you need is Love. While he's not in the MVP conversation, Jordan Love is playing at an elite level. He's thrown 19 touchdowns this season (against just three interceptions) that includes his four touchdown performance in Green Bay's Thanksgiving Day win over the Lions. He's a big reason why Green Bay's offense is tops in the NFL on third down.

While he's not in the MVP conversation, Jordan Love is playing at an elite level. He's thrown 19 touchdowns this season (against just three interceptions) that includes his four touchdown performance in Green Bay's Thanksgiving Day win over the Lions. He's a big reason why Green Bay's offense is tops in the NFL on third down. Don't mess with Micah. Micah Parsons is still the same dominant player that he was with the Cowboys. Against the Lions, Parsons had 2.5 sacks while becoming the first player in history with 12 sacks in each of his first five seasons. He has six sacks in the Packers' last three games.

Bears vs. Packers prediction, pick

While both teams are pretty evenly matched, the Packers have a sizable advantage on offense with Josh Jacobs, who will look to take advantage of a Bears' subpar run defense. If Jacobs can get going early, that should help open things up for Love and the Packers' passing attack. Pick: Packers -6.5, Under 44.5