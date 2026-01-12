The Chicago Bears' 31-27 victory over the Green Bay Packers was the best game of Wild Card Weekend. Not only did the Bears outscore the Packers 25-6 in the fourth quarter to advance to the divisional round, but Chicago got to pull off the largest playoff comeback in franchise history in front of its home fans against a hated rival.

First-year Bears coach Ben Johnson has embraced the rivalry with the Packers ever since Chicago hired him away from the Detroit Lions last January. In his introductory press conference, Johnson even said, "I kind of enjoyed beating (Packers coach) Matt LaFleur twice a year." It appears that may have been the moment some bad blood was born between the two coaches.

Johnson and LaFleur's handshake following the game on Saturday night went viral, as the Bears coach refused to dedicate more than one second of his time to speaking with his rival.

In his Monday press conference, Johnson was asked why this Packers rivalry was important to him, or if there was some personal beef with LaFleur.

"This is a rivalry," Johnson responded, "And the city of Chicago, Green Bay -- it needs to be a rivalry."

Johnson was also seen in the locker room screaming, "F--- the Packers!" after the emotional victory. He was asked about that comment, and how Bears owner George McCaskey may have viewed it.

"Like I said before, there's a rivalry that exists between these two teams," Johnson said. "Something that I fully recognize and I'm a part of and ... yeah. I just don't like that team. So George and I have talked, and we're on the same page."

History of Johnson-LaFleur handshakes

The handshake that Johnson and LaFleur had on Saturday night was actually their third of the season. Their first meeting came in Week 14, when the Packers defeated the Bears, 28-21. This postgame embrace came off a bit icy as well.

Two weeks later, the Packers blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter on the way to a 22-16 overtime loss to the Bears in Chicago. This was actually the most "normal" interaction the two coaches may have had!

With the Packers reportedly looking to extend LaFleur this offseason, it looks like we will see more of their handshakes in the future. It doesn't appear there's anything serious about the budding Johnson vs. LaFleur rivalry, other than the fact that they coach two teams that hate each other. We've seen far more dramatic handshakes in the NFL, like when Lions coach Jim Schwartz chased down Jim Harbaugh in 2011.

The Bears should be excited that their young coach is fully embracing the Packers rivalry. Johnson's first season is going historically well. Not only did his Bears win the NFC North with an 11-6 record, but the 18-point comeback victory on Saturday was the largest by a first-year coach since George Wilson came back from 20 points down in 1957. No Bears rookie coach had ever won a playoff game before this weekend.

Up next for the Bears are Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday in the divisional round.