The Buffalo Bills had no problem with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 as they blew out Trevor Lawrence and Co. 47-10 on Monday night. Josh Allen was virtually perfect with 263 passing yards and four touchdowns to go along with 44 rushing yards, while the defense forced two turnovers and held Jacksonville to 2 of 13 on third downs.

However, Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed after the game rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman got benched for the first quarter on Monday night due to being tardy earlier in the week.

"So, sat Keon for the first quarter of the game," McDermott said after the win, via The Buffalo News. "It will be a learning opportunity for him, and really it was an issue that dealt with being on time, and he knows he's accountable to his teammates. We addressed it, we support him, and we move forward."

The No. 33 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft responded exactly how you would want him to, as Coleman caught a 24-yard touchdown on his first possession -- his first career NFL touchdown.

Coleman's touchdown grab was the only catch and target he received in the blowout victory. In three games played, Coleman has caught a total of five passes for 75 yards and the one touchdown.