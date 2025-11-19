Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scored six touchdowns last week, three rushing and three passing, in the team's 44-32 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The reigning MVP's six-touchdown day was the most in the league this season and was the second time in NFL history a player scored three TDs in the air and three TDs on the ground. He is also now tied with Cam Newton for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history with 75, a number he will surely surpass.

Instead of sharing pride in his accomplishments, Allen struck a more critical tone.

"I didn't play too well," Allen said to the media. "I don't think so. Obviously, in the second half we got things rolling. ... There was just too many throws that I feel like I don't miss. There's really no excuse for that. It's just going out there and, again, trusting the guys and I need to make those plays when the opportunities are there. I'm confident that we can still get things going there."

In the first half of the Week 11 win, Allen threw two interceptions and had some noticeable miscues, going 8-of-17 through the first two quarters. In a game that was close until the end, Allen is all to familiar that those missteps could've cost them the win, and the veteran is taking accountability, even on a record-setting night.

Buffalo currently sits at 7-3 and second in the AFC East, behind the New England Patriots at 9-2. The Bills have won their division for the last five years and have a small, but reachable, hill to climb to make it six years in a row.

The Bills have the second-best odds of winning the division (+200), the best odds of winning the conference (+390) and the third-best odds of winning it all (+800), per DraftKings.

The Bills have a short week and face the 5-5 Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Thursday night.