It is only Week 1, but the NFL might have already seen a preview of the AFC Championship Game. The season-opening duel between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans could very well go down as one of the campaign's most entertaining showdowns, too. The Bills' 36-31 triumph at Reliant Stadium had the feel of a postseason game, and it is only September.

The quarterbacks and defenses entered the game as the focal points, and while the defenses flipped pregame notions on their heads, the signal-callers lived up to expectations -- one for better, the other for worse.

Houston's defense and its past dominance over Josh Allen vanished entirely in the clutch. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter had a chance to haul in a potential game-sealing interception in the end zone but dropped it, opening the door for Allen to pull off his typical heroics and deliver the decisive touchdown.

Just over a minute later, a leaky Bills defense that capped the team's upside in 2025 delivered when it needed to the most. Third-round rookie Deone Walker and veteran edge rusher Greg Rousseau sacked C.J. Stroud on the final series, and the latter resulted in a fumble that put the game on ice and sealed Buffalo's five-point advantage. It was another collapse by Stroud and a positive sign for a Bills defensive front that, too often in the past, came up short in big moments.

Below are four more takeaways from the Bills' thrilling Week 1 victory.

Josh Allen finally overcomes Houston defense

Containing Josh Allen might be the single most difficult task for NFL defenses. The Texans had been masters at that craft heading into 2026, though, with four wins in as many home matchups with the former MVP. The last two meetings featured two of Allen's worst performances against any opponent, as he completed a career-low 30% of his passes in 2024 and took a career-high eight sacks last year.

It was a completely different experience on Sunday.

Allen completed 20 of 29 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns, and he added 24 yards and two additional scores on the ground. It was vintage Josh Allen. What's more, he was clean in the turnover department and took a modest two sacks against the most fearsome edge rushing tandem in the league. Will Anderson Jr. got home on him once, but for the most part, Allen was in total command.

As he is wont to do, Allen delivered in the game's most tense moments, too. Down 31-30 with 3:24 to play, he orchestrated a 96-yard drive with a couple of chunk plays through the air, including what proved to be the game-winner: A 24-yard strike to Josh Palmer.

Allen is on the board. In games played in Houston, make it Texans 4, Allen 1.

C.J. Stroud collapses again

There were signs that the Texans might have fixed their offense. C.J. Stroud threw for a pair of touchdowns on 26-of-38 passing and helped put 31 points on the board against a perennial Super Bowl hopeful. Perhaps he was turning the corner against elite competition.

But then the final drive happened, reminding everyone why the outlook for the former No. 2 overall pick's career is so tepid.

Within striking distance of a go-ahead touchdown, Stroud crumbled under pressure. He took two sacks in three plays on goal-to-go situations and coughed up the ball on the second. It was his second lost fumble of the day and sealed the Texans' fate.

Look back at the 2025 postseason, and the story is eerily similar. Stroud completed 51.9% of his throws during the playoffs and served up five interceptions while taking six sacks and fumbling five times. When the lights are brightest and the opponent is at their best, Stroud continues to lack what it takes to win games.

Texans find a gem in David Montgomery

In March, the Texans traded Juice Scruggs and two draft picks to the Detroit Lions in exchange for David Montgomery. Six months later, that deal paid major dividends, even if it did not result in a win.

Montgomery was not the problem for Houston on Sunday. In fact, he was the primary reason why the home team even had a chance to win in the closing seconds. Montgomery ran for 60 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes, including a touchdown reception. He was the best player on the Texans' offense all day.

Everything lines up for this to be a breakout year for Montgomery. He is already taking advantage of being the featured back -- a role that would have never been available to him on a full-time basis if he had stuck around in Detroit and served as the No. 2 option behind Jahmyr Gibbs. He also stands behind a retooled Houston offensive line that could help elevate a run game that suffered in 2025.

If Montgomery keeps this up, he will reduce some of the pressure on Stroud. That was not enough in Week 1, but it could be against most of the teams on the Texans' schedule.

DJ Moore's still got it

Allen has a go-to receiver again. To be clear, DJ Moore was not the most productive target on the Bills' roster on Sunday. Instead, that was tight end Dalton Kincaid, who led all players with 130 receiving yards. But he commanded the largest target share on the squad and turned in a 100-yard game in his Buffalo debut. Moore also found the end zone.

Four different players hauled in catches of at least 19 yards, so it remains clear that this offense will thrive regardless of how many capable weapons Allen has by his side. He is that elite of a quarterback that he will put anyone in a position to find success. Moore gives him more upside out wide than he had in 2025, though, and that is a difference maker.

While Moore regressed in his final two years with the Chicago Bears and bottomed out in 2025 with career lows in receptions (50) and yards (682), he is already on pace to shatter those numbers. Such a promising first game in a new uniform is all the more impressive considering the caliber of defensive backs that lined up across from him.