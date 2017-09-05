Bills' Tyrod Taylor reportedly clears concussion protocol, will start in Week 1

The New York Jets' unofficial quest for an 0-16 season hit a snag on Tuesday. Their Week 1 opponent is expected to have its starting quarterback.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Field Yates reported that Tyrod Taylor cleared the concussion protocol, which means he'll be starting against the Jets on Sunday.

Source: Bills QB Tyrod Taylor passed the NFL concussion protocol today. Bills starter on track for Week 1 vs. the Jets. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 5, 2017

If Taylor hadn't been able to play, starting duties likely would've fallen to Nathan Peterman, the Bills' fifth-round pick. While it would've been exciting for Bills fans to catch a glimpse of their potential future quarterback, the Bills didn't draft Peterman to start immediately. He's a developmental prospect and rushing him out there Week 1 of his rookie year against an NFL team (even if it's the Jets) probably wasn't the best thing for his development.

Taylor, on the other hand, has been the Bills' starter for the past two seasons and he's been better than expected. With Buffalo, Taylor has completed 62.6 percent of his passes, averaged 7.4 yards per attempt, thrown 37 touchdowns and 12 picks, and posted a 94.2 passer rating.

He could be in for a rough season, though, after the Bills experienced a catastrophic offseason that included the departures of key players like Sammy Watkins, Stephon Gilmore, Mike Gillislee, and Reggie Ragland. The good news is that their season should get off to a smooth start against a team that has a legitimate chance to go 0-16.