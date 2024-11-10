"The NFL Today" crew is going to Buffalo! In Week 11, the NFL on CBS pregame show will broadcast live outside of Highmark Stadium in anticipation of the Buffalo Bills' showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Join Matt Ryan, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, James Brown and J.J. Watt -- who may or may not jump through a table at a Bills Mafia tailgate -- and CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones in Lot 6 at Highmark Stadium. The show will of course be broadcasted on CBS.

Chiefs vs. Bills may be the game of the week. Mahomes and Josh Allen have faced off a total of seven times, with Mahomes winning four of those matchups. However, it's Allen who has dominated Mahomes in the regular season, winning three of their four meetings. Their last game came in the divisional round of the 2023 postseason, where Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed the potential game-tying field goal wide right late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs went on to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game, and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

This will be just Mahomes' third trip to Buffalo, as five of seven starts vs. the Bills have been played at Arrowhead Stadium. More details will be released later in the week.

Where to watch 'The NFL Today'



Date: Sunday, Nov. 17 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Buffalo, NY

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+