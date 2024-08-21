At long last, Sean Payton has officially named Bo Nix the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback for the 2024 season. Nix won the job over veterans Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson.

Nix is the first Broncos' rookie quarterback to start in Week 1 since John Elway back in 1983 (via ESPN), and we all know that his career turned out. We don't know how Nix's career will play out, but the former Oregon Ducks' standout has had a solid start to his pro career.

"Bo brings a lot of really good qualities to our team in terms of the quarterback position," Broncos receiver Cameron Sutton said earlier this summer. "He does a lot of things really, really well on the field. ... He has that leader mentality, that aura that he walks with."

Payton, who enjoyed a historically successful partnership in New Orleans with Drew Brees, has compared Nix to the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

"You see pretty good pocket sense," Payton recently said of Nix. "Doesn't take a lot of sacks. I think when he knows when the play's over, time to go, and then, I think he can make plays when he's going.

"I used to say this all the time: The sack numbers are a reflection more on the quarterback than the offensive line. Brees was one of those guys, he was a tough sack. The ball came out, and I think Bo has traits like that."

The rookie first-round pick earned the job after playing well during Denver's first two preseason games. Nix was especially good during Sunday night's 27-2 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Nix -- who was 15 of 21 with a touchdown pass in Denver's preseason opener against Indianapolis -- was nearly flawless in his second preseason game. His only mistake was when an apparent touchdown pass to running back Javonte Williams on Denver's first drive was negated when he crossed the line of scrimmage prior to throwing the ball. Nix's only incomplete pass was a throwaway that was the result of Green Bay's pressure.

Against the Packers, Nix was at his best on possession downs. His first pass attempt was a completion to tight end Adam Trautman on a third-and-1 play on Denver's first drive. On the Broncos' next drive, Nix hit Patrick for a 14-yard completion on a third-and-9 play as Denver crossed midfield.

After a holding call threatened to short-circuit the drive, Nix made up those yards on a 10-yard run. He then extended the drive when he hit Sutton downfield for 23 yards. Nix capped off the drive two plays later with his touchdown pass to Tim Patrick, who has developed a quick rapport with his new quarterback.

Nix's accuracy, athleticism, field vision and calm demeanor were all on display in a performance that ultimately won him the job as the Broncos' starting quarterback. It'll be interesting to see how the rest of this story plays out in Denver.