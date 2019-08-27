Browns depth chart: Braxton Miller clearing a surprising path for a roster spot

Hope isn't foreign to the Cleveland Browns as the organization boasts some of the most diehard followers in the entire NFL. What is new to the franchise is expectation.

After going 7-8-1 in 2018 (which included winning five of their last seven games), seemingly finding their franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfleid and adding pieces like Odell Beckham Jr. around him, the Browns are looked at as a legit threat in the AFC in 2019.

With the preseason almost wrapped up, we're starting to get a better look at who'll make the opening 53-man roster.

Check below for updates on everything depth chart related for the Browns throughout the preseason as we track all the key battles that will affect the team's outlook in 2019.

Offense

The Duke Johnson trade does set up Dontrelle Hillard to make the opening 53-man roster and have a more defined role to start the regular season. At wide receiver, the fact that the Browns moved on from Jalen Strong does seemingly bode well for Braxton Miller to make the squad. In their third preseason contest with the Bucs, Miller caught both of his targets for 11 yards.

As for the offensive line, head coach Freddie Kitchens noted that Eric Kush will likely get the Week 1 start at right guard.

"There's always competition," Kitchens said Saturday, via the team website. "I thought he did some things nice yesterday, but he's got to continue to get better. He's not a finished product by any stretch of the imagination. Eric will get the first shot of seeing what he can do, and so far, he's been doing very well. Not good enough yet, but he'll continue to get better to get there."

Defense

Cleveland's starting defensive unit was extremely strong in their third preseason matchup with the Buccaneers. While the starters were in for the first half, they were able to shut out Jamies Winston and the Tampa offense.

After three games under the Browns belt, it does appear like Terrance Mitchell has secured himself a starting spot at corner opposite of Ward. That said, Cleveland will likely deploy a lot of defensive backs, so rookie Greedy Williams will have plenty of opportunities to make an impact.

Special teams



Starter Backup Depth K Austin Seibert Greg Joseph

P Britton Colquitt Jamie Gillan

LS Charley Hughlett



KR Dontrell Hilliard Antonio Callaway

PR Antonio Callaway Dontrell Hilliard Jarvis Landry, Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi

While everyone loves The Scottish Hammer, the Browns punter just hasn't done enough to beat out Colquitt at this point, so it appears like he'll have an uphill battle in Week 4 of the preseason to make the team. At kicker, Austin Seibert had the inside track at the starting kicking job all summer and it appears like Greg Joseph will be on the outside looking in when they kick off the regular season.

Returner Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi's story is something out of a movie, but in terms of the real-life football team, he is still buried on the depth chart, which makes things a bit grim about his prospects of making the Week 1 squad.