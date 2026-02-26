The safety position is a non-premium position in today's NFL. Quarterbacks, edge rushers, wide receivers and offensive tackles are the game's highest-paid position groups, but Ohio State two-time, unanimous All-American Caleb Downs is so good that the league could make him the first safety to go in the top 10 of the draft in nearly a decade.

Jamal Adams going sixth overall to the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft was the last time a safety came off the board within an NFL Draft's first 10 selections, but Downs is certainly worth the plunge. Our CBS Sports' 2026 NFL Draft prospect rankings have Downs listed as this class's seventh-best overall player. He earned the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the best defensive back in college football in 2025, and Downs is the only defensive back with 250-plus tackles (257), 15-plus tackles for loss (16) and five-plus interceptions (6) in the last three seasons, the span of his collegiate career. He was also the first true defensive back to finish in the top 10 of Heisman Trophy voting since LSU's Tyrann Mathieu in 2011. Both Michigan's Jabrill Peppers (LB/DB) and Colorado's Travis Hunter (WR/DB) played multiple positions.

So where could Downs come off the board on April 23, the opening night of the 2026 draft? Let's take a closer look at five potential landing spots for the Buckeyes' do-it-all safety.

New York Giants (No. 5)

Yes, the New York Giants have invested heavily in the safety position over the last couple seasons by signing Jevon Holland to a three-year, $45.3 million contract in free agency last offseason and by selecting Tyler Nubin in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, new Giants head coach John Harbaugh knows how big of a difference an All-Pro-caliber safety can be after coaching both Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed and two-time All-Pro Kyle Hamilton during his Baltimore Ravens tenure. Plus, New York was the NFL's 26th-ranked scoring defense in 2025, allowing 25.8 points per game last season. Downs could make sense at this spot.

Cincinnati Bengals (No. 10)

The Bengals need help on defense on all levels after being the NFL's third-worst scoring defense (28.9 points per game) in 2025. That aid needs to come through the draft: they've drafted 62 defensive players since 2011, and none of them have earned a Pro Bowl selection while playing for Cincinnati. That's the longest active drought in the NFL without picking a homegrown Pro Bowler on defense, per CBS Sports Research.

Downs is Swiss Army knife of a defensive back who can line up in coverage at strong safety, nickel or even in sub packages as a linebacker. He is an outstanding blitzer thanks to his instincts, and he's strong against the run with great tackling angles. He would be an immediate starter on the Bengals' defense.

Miami Dolphins (No. 11)

The Miami Dolphins are tearing their roster down to the studs. On Feb. 16, Miami's new regime, led by head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, released wide receiver Tyreek Hill, edge rusher Bradley Chubb, offensive lineman James Daniels and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

They're playing the long game, especially with a much more exciting quarterback class coming in 2027 that will likely be headlined by Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning. That means their 2026 NFL Draft approach will likely be to take the best player available regardless of position with an eye toward the future.

Downs would certainly make sense for the Dolphins with starting safety Ashtyn Davis, starting cornerback Rasul Douglas and nickel corner Kader Kohou set to become free agents this offseason. Pairing him with three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick would immediately give Hafley one of the better safety tandems in football, something he became accustomed to having as the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator the last two seasons with All-Pro Xavier McKinney and the up-and-coming Evan Williams.

Dallas Cowboys (No. 12)

The Dallas Cowboys had the NFL's worst scoring defense in 2025, allowing 30.1 points per game in their first year without All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons. They also ranked dead last in passing yards allowed per game (251.5) and third-down conversion rate allowed (47.3%).

Downs could certainly help Dallas in those areas, especially with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the former Philadelphia Eagles' defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator, now in charge of the Cowboys' defense. Dallas would certainly benefit from having Downs as their deep safety instead of pending free agent Donovan Wilson, a player who is best suited to play the run near the line of scrimmage.

Los Angeles Rams (No. 13 via Falcons)

The 2025 NFC runner-up Los Angeles Rams typically don't have the ability to pick in the first half of the NFL Draft, but they do in 2026 thanks to a 2025 draft day trade with the Atlanta Falcons. Los Angeles could use a quarterback who could marinate behind 2025 NFL MVP Matthew Stafford, who will turn 39 years old on Feb. 7, but there's a cavernous drop-off between presumed first overall pick Fernando Mendoza and the 2026 draft class's next best passer.

That's why the Rams could go with the approach of taking the best player available regardless of position here and select Downs, especially with safety Kam Curl and cornerback Cobie Durant set to hit free agency this offseason. A blue chip player like Downs could give Los Angeles a young, foundational piece in the secondary to complement its young defensive linemen like Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner and Byron Young. That would be a scary sight for the rest of the NFL.