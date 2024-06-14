The Los Angeles Chargers have gone outside the box to help deepen their wide receiver room. On Friday, the team announced that they have signed Praise Olatoke to a deal. The specific financial terms were not immediately disclosed, but Olatoke comes to L.A. via the NFL's International Pathway Program.

Olatoke, who was born in Nigeria and raised in Scotland, ran track at Ohio State. As you might imagine given his collegiate background, the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder does possess intriguing speed. During the Big Ten Outdoor Championship in 2022, Olatoke ran the 100-meter dash in 10.27 seconds for the Buckeyes. That year, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Olatoke does have some, albeit minor, experience playing football as he first got started with the sport by playing on the Ohio State club team.

Because he is part of the International Pathway Program, Olatoke will not count toward the Chargers' 90-man offseason roster during training camp. He would also not count toward their practice squad limit if he were to land a spot.

Los Angeles has gone through quite the overhaul at wide receiver this offseason. While signing Olatoke is more of an intriguing back-end-of-the-depth chart move, the top of the position group saw Keenan Allen traded to the Bears and Mike Williams cut over the course of the offseason. Now, Josh Palmer, Quentin Johnston and rookie Ladd McConkey headline the wideout room.