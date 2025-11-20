Playing quarterback for the Colts isn't the only thing that Daniel Jones does well. When asked about Jonathan Taylor and his teammate's chances of winning league MVP, the Colts' quarterback answered that question while also alluding to his new partnership with FedEx as part of its upcoming Power Move campaign.

"The other campaign I would start for Jonathan Taylor is the FedEx Ground Player of the Year," Jones said with a smile during a recent interview with CBS Sports. "I think that he's been all over that all year, so I'm making a strong push for that."

All jokes aside, Jones clearly has a profound appreciation for Taylor, who is in line to win plenty of hardware if the final seven games of the Colts' season mirrors what largely occurred during Indianapolis' 8-2 start.

In their first season as teammates, both Jones and Taylor are enjoying career seasons. Jones was leading the entire NFL in passing yards entering the Colts' Week 11 bye.

Taylor is the league's leading rusher in attempts, yards and touchdowns while becoming one of the top MVP candidates alongside quarterbacks Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford.

Taylor's play and contributions to the Colts' offense should put him in position to possibly become the first non-quarterback to win MVP since then-Vikings running back Adrian Peterson did so in 2012, Jones said.

"It's hard to imagine a player who's affected his team more or been more of a difference maker than Jonathan Taylor has been this season," Jones said. "Just time after time, showing up with a big, explosive run late in the game or keeping us on schedule on first and second down. He's constantly getting 8 or 9 yards. ... It's hard to explain how important that is to the whole group.

"I don't know exactly what the numbers look like and how you compare those numbers to other MVP candidates or MVPs from the past, but I'd be willing to bet they're up there with anybody's numbers, and I think he's certainly deserving to this point."

When it comes to previous running backs who have won league MVP, Taylor stacks up at this point. His 6-yard-per-carry average, for example, is the same average Barry Sanders had when he shared league MVP with Brett Favre in 1997.

Taylor is on pace to rush for nearly 500 more yards than Emmitt Smith had during his MVP season. He's also on pace to have more rushing yards than LaDainian Tomlinson during his 2006 MVP season.

Jonathan Taylor IND • RB • #28 Att 189 Yds 1139 TD 15 FL 0 View Profile

Jones has put himself in position to win some hardware, too. While the criteria has recently changed for NFL Comeback Player of the Year, Jones will likely still get some consideration for the award if he and the Colts continue to have success.

When asked about possibly winning the award, Jones' facial reaction answered the question for him.

"I think there's a lot of football to play," he said with a light chuckle. "We're trying to finish this season the right way. The opportunity to be here and be with the Coles, to be a part of this team. So many good players and coaches around me. Working with Shane (Steichen) has been fun. I think any opportunity like that would would be exciting. I'm just grateful to be with these guys, and for all they've done to help me and the group."

Daniel Jones IND • QB • #17 CMP% 69.9 YDs 2659 TD 15 INT 7 YD/Att 8.34 View Profile

Team success is undoubtedly at the center of Jones' mind. He immediately gave credit to his teammates when he was asked to identity the biggest reason for his success this season.

"I think offensively and defensively, there's been a number of guys making plays," Jones said. "When you look at the offense, it's so many different guys, it's hard for a defense to account for them. Obviously, JT has done a phenomenal job and has been big in so many of these games. But when you look at the receivers and tight ends, each one of those guys have stepped up at critical times and played well. And I think the guys up front deserve a lot of credit to for allowing all that stuff to happen.

"So maybe that's somewhat of a political answer, but I do think it's true that everybody's contribution goes a long way. And I think that's been the biggest key for us."

Jones is right. While he and Taylor are understandably garnering the most attention, the Colts' success so far has indeed been a collaborative effort. Indianapolis is top 10 in the NFL in both points scored and points allowed.

On offense, Michael Pittman has already matched his single-season career high with six touchdown catches. Alec Pierce leads the NFL with a 20.9-yard-per-catch average. Rookie tight end Tyler Warren is pacing the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Defensively, the Colts are getting Pro Bowl level play from several starters.

Defensive end Laiatu Latu, for example, already has five sacks and two interceptions. Safety Nick Cross has filled the stat sheet with 69 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception. Former All-Pro DeForest Buckner continues to play at a high level while anchoring a defensive line that has played a significant role in the defense's success.

After speaking with Jones, it's clear that one of the reasons for the Colts' success has been the team's ability to focus on what's directly in front of them.

Jones tapped into that mindset when asked what at this point would constitute as a successful season for himself and the Colts.

"We've got to keep winning games," he said. "We've got to keep keep taking care of business week after week. It's been a good start to this point. I think, going into the bye at 8-2, we're in good position, but there's certainly things we haven't done as well at times that we need to clean up and be sharper with going forward, so that will be a focus of ours.

"But yeah, we're confident. I think we're confident in our team and our ability to go a long way and to continue to play good football, but we've got to win week after week."

In addition to thriving with the Colts, Jones has embraced his partnership with FedEx and its Power Move campaign. To that point, Jones shared what a power move means for him on the football field.

"I think right now, giving the ball to Jonathan Taylor," he said, "throwing the ball to Alec Pierce and trying to lead and set an example in the locker room is kind of the power move."