After a rough season opener performance, the Washington Commanders have released kicker Cade York. During their loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, York missed two field goals (from 56 and 47 yards), sent a kickoff out of bounds and gave the opponent good field position on all his kicks. He made both attempted extra points.

The Commanders sent a conditional seven-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in order to get York, who initially made the 53-man roster. York had to be on the roster for two games in order for the Commanders to send the pick to the Browns, so with his early exit, Cleveland will not receive anything.

York joined the team ahead of their last preseason game. Less than a month later, he is gone.

A replacement is still not official and head coach Dan Quinn said they will have more answers later this week. They are expected to sign Austin Seibert, who has gone 45 of 53 on field goals and 56-of-62 on extra points in his career, according to NFL Media.

Washington cut veteran Brandon McManus in June over sexual assault allegations and since then has had a rotating door of kickers. It signed Ramiz Ahmed in June and cut him during training camp. It signed Riley Patterson in August but released him after signing York. Now York is left to find a new home.

The 23-year-old was a fourth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2022, going 24 of 32 in field goals as a rookie with a long of 58 yards. After declining in training camp the following offseason, York was waived in favor of kicker Dustin Hopkins.

In 2023, he spent time on the Tennessee Titans practice squad and the New York Giants' 53-man roster.

He then went back to the Browns in March of 2024 and impressed enough in training camp to gain interest from the Commanders.