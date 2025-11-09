The Washington Commanders are in the process of being blown out by the Detroit Lions in Week 10, and it didn't take long for frustrations to boil over.

In the second quarter, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for a 13-yard touchdown to extend Detroit's lead to 17 points. After the play, Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne turned around and punched Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown in the face. Payne was subsequently ejected from the game.

Check out what happened, here:

The penalty gave the Lions an even shorter field to attempt a two-point conversion. David Montgomery punched in the two-pointer to extend the lead to 19 points, and that's when another Commander lost his cool, as Javon Kinlaw was given a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for making contact with an official.

Not much has gone right for the Commanders this season, as they have lost their last three games by at least 21 points. After that magical 12-5 campaign that ended in the NFC Championship game just 10 months ago, 2025 has been a nightmare.