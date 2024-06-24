The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that longtime executive Ed Policy will succeed Mark Murphy as the team's president and CEO upon the latter's retirement in 2025. The job nearly went to an external candidate, however, as Washington Commanders president Jason Wright was a finalist for the position.

First reported by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, Wright's candidacy is notable for multiple reasons: Wright, 41, would have been the first Black man in NFL history to hold what is essentially an owner's chair, as the Packers are funded by public shareholders. His Commanders front office, meanwhile, experienced significant overhaul this offseason, with Adam Peters entering as general manager.

Hired by Washington in 2020 to lead the Commanders' business operations, Wright became the youngest team president -- and the first Black team president -- in NFL history at the time of his arrival in D.C. He has been present for several major changes by the franchise, including the club's adoption of the Commanders name in 2022, and the welcoming of new team ownership by Joshua Harris in 2023.

Prior to his front-office career, Wright spent seven seasons playing in the NFL, appearing at running back for the Atlanta Falcons (2004), Cleveland Browns (2005-2008) and Arizona Cardinals (2009-2010).