Championship Sunday is finally here. We have two games to determine which teams represent the AFC and NFC in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, and it is going to be one heck of a show.

We're analyzing things from every conceivable angle here at CBSSports.com, and one of the ways we're doing so is with tale-of-the-tape style breakdowns, determining which team has the advantage at each and every position group. We covered the AFC here, and in the space below, we'll continue with the NFC.

Quarterback

The way they're playing right now, it is hard not to give the advantage to Jayden Daniels over Jalen Hurts, despite the fact that the former is a rookie and the latter was once an MVP candidate who led his team to a conference championship. Daniels is playing at as high a level as any rookie quarterback ever has, and he is essentially the foundation of Washington's entire offense. The ship is built around his skill set in a way that it just isn't for Hurts in Philadelphia, where right now offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is essentially asking him to just not make mistakes.

Advantage: Commanders

Running back

Yeah ... I think Saquon Barkley gets the advantage here, folks.

Advantage: Eagles

Pass catchers

The Eagles are just not throwing the ball very often right now, but we know what A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert can do when Philly does air it out. Terry McLaurin is playing the best of any pass catcher on either of these teams at the moment, but some of that is due to the opportunities he's getting to make plays. The same is true of Zach Ertz, who just keeps scoring touchdowns. Washington has a greater number of contributors here with guys like Dyami Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, John Bates and more chipping in, but the high-end talent swings this in Philadelphia's direction.

Advantage: Eagles

Offensive line

If the Eagles don't have the NFL's best offensive line, it's only because Detroit's is slightly better. Washington's unit has been better than expected this season but still relies a lot on Daniels to make it look good. This one, frankly, isn't that close.

Advantage: Eagles

Defensive line

Jalen Carter alone might be enough to tip the scale for the Eagles here. But Philly also sports quality contributors both on the edge and on the inside with Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Bryce Huff and more. Washington's D-Line is filled with quality role players, but doesn't have the type of star power that the Eagles bring to the table.

Advantage: Eagles

Linebackers

If Nakobe Dean were healthy, it would be easy to put another check in the Eagles' column here. But with Oren Burks filling in, no matter how well he played last week against the Rams, we've got to go with the Bobby Wagner/Frankie Luvu combination in Washington as the better duo here -- even with All-Pro Zack Baun holding down the other spot in Philly.

Advantage: Commanders

Secondary

Once Cooper DeJean was inserted into the starting lineup, the Eagles began playing like the best secondary in all of football. That has not changed in the time since then. DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell are headliners because they're rookies, but Darius Slay, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship are all quality players in their own right. Isaiah Rodgers even gave them good snaps last week when called upon. The Commanders have some good pieces on the back end, and rookie Mike Sainristil looks like a future star, but their unit is not on par with Philly's just yet.

Advantage: Eagles

Specialists

Zane Gonzalez has generally not been all that reliable for the Commies, and given the relative importance of kicking compared with punting and the return game (only one of those is responsible for adding points to the board), we have to give the advantage to Philly.

Advantage: Eagles