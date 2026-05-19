FRISCO, Texas -- The 2026 Dallas Cowboys offseason is all about fixing the NFL's worst scoring defense, and for good reason.

Dallas now knows how and when that remade unit, led by new defensive coordinator Christian Parker and 2026 11th overall pick defensive back Caleb Downs, will be tested. The Cowboys maintained their offensive infrastructure from coach Brian Schottenheimer's first season, when he also served as the offensive play caller. Dallas averaged 27.7 points per game, the seventh-most in the NFL, thanks to quarterback Dak Prescott and a talented slew of skill players around him.

Cowboys 2026 schedule

Below are score projections for all 17 Cowboys' regular-season games.

WEEK DATE OPPONENT KICKOFF TIME (ET) NETWORK SCORE PREDICTION (COWBOYS' RECORD) 1 Sept. 13 at Giants 8:20 p.m. NBC 35-24, Cowboys (1-0) 2 Sept. 20 vs. Commanders 4:25 p.m. FOX 35-24, Cowboys (2-0) 3 Sept. 27 vs. Ravens (Brazil) 4:25 p.m. CBS 31-27, Ravens (2-1) 4 Oct. 4 at Texans 1 p.m. FOX 24-20, Texans (2-2) 5 Oct. 8 vs. Buccaneers** 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 26-20, Cowboys (3-2) 6 Oct. 18 at Packers 8:20 p.m. NBC 30-27, Packers (3-3) 7 Oct. 26 at Eagles* 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 24-23, Eagles (3-4) 8 Nov. 1 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. FOX 38-27, Cowboys (4-4) 9 Nov. 8 at Colts 1 p.m. FOX 34-20, Cowboys (5-4) 10 Nov. 15 vs. 49ers 4:25 p.m. FOX 27-24, Cowboys (6-4) 11 Nov. 22 vs. Titans 1 p.m. FOX 35-26, Cowboys (7-4) 12 Nov. 26 vs. Eagles*** 4:30 p.m. FOX 24-20 Cowboys (8-4) 13 Dec. 7 at Seahawks* 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 20-17, Seahawks (8-5) 14 Dec. 13 BYE N/A N/A N/A (8-5) 15 Dec. 20 at Rams 4:25 p.m. CBS 31-28, Rams (8-6) 16 Dec. 27 vs. Jaguars 8:20 p.m. NBC 34-31, Jaguars (8-7) 17 Jan. 3 vs. Giants 1 p.m. FOX 45-24, Cowboys (9-7) 18 TBD at Commanders TBD TBD 29-20, Cowboys (10-7)

* Monday night

** Thursday night

*** Thanksgiving

Cowboys' key schedule notables

Toughest stretch by opponents: Weeks 12-16. In the span of five weeks, with a bye breaking up the stretch right down the middle, Dallas will play at home against the defending NFC East champion Eagles on Thanksgiving in Week 12, at the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks on "Monday Night Football" in Week 13, bye in Week 14, at the NFC runner up Rams in Week 15 and home against the defending AFC South champion Jaguars in Week 16. Two of the games are at home, two are on the road, with the two away games being at the two NFC West powerhouses. At that point in the season, the stakes will be higher, and the Cowboys will be playing their toughest opponents. The football world will truly know what the 2026 Cowboys are about after this stretch.

In the span of five weeks, with a bye breaking up the stretch right down the middle, Dallas will play at home against the defending NFC East champion Eagles on Thanksgiving in Week 12, at the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks on "Monday Night Football" in Week 13, bye in Week 14, at the NFC runner up Rams in Week 15 and home against the defending AFC South champion Jaguars in Week 16. Two of the games are at home, two are on the road, with the two away games being at the two NFC West powerhouses. At that point in the season, the stakes will be higher, and the Cowboys will be playing their toughest opponents. The football world will truly know what the 2026 Cowboys are about after this stretch. Toughest stretch by logistics: Weeks 3-7. As my CBS Sports colleague John Breech pointed out Micah Parsons should be back from his torn ACL -- and Week 7 at the Philadelphia Eagles on "Monday Night Football."

"Honestly, I'm excited," Prescott said last week at the annual Reliant Home Run Derby to benefit the Salvation Army. "First time playing an international game going into my 11th season. I would have thought we would have had one by now, but it's all good, obviously, right? The travel will be tough, but it's a part of growing this game, something we'll manage. We'll just figure out the best way, obviously, to take care of our bodies. We've been a part of three games in 11 days, right? Every year pretty much with our Thanksgiving Day game, so nothing new. Just having to do it earlier and bounce back. What it is is if you can get on top and win those games, it happens fast. So you just got to make sure you're locked in and don't let those games get by you."