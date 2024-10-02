The injury bug bit down on the Dallas Cowboys during their Week 4 victory over the New York Giants. DeMarcus Lawrence has been placed on injured reserve due to a foot injury, while Micah Parsons is expected to miss at least one game due to an ankle injury. Now, wide receiver Brandin Cooks is reportedly set to miss time as well.

Per ESPN, Cooks will miss the Cowboys' Week 5 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers and potentially longer due to an infection that developed in his right knee following a procedure he had done in New York after the 20-15 win over the Giants. Upon returning to Texas after the New York procedure, Cooks reportedly needed another surgery to clean the infection.

In four games this season, Cooks has caught just nine passes for 91 yards and one touchdown. He ranks fourth in receiving yards for the Cowboys, and his 22.8 receiving yards per game currently mark a career-low for the 31-year-old.

Jalen Tolbert has emerged as the No. 2 behind CeeDee Lamb, as he's caught 13 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown in 2024. Tolbert will be called upon to step up in the passing game this week, along with KaVontae Turpin.