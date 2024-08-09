The Dallas Cowboys currently have eight running backs on their roster in a room headlined by Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle, but they may again add at the position. According to a recent report from ESPN, the Cowboys have a list of external options at running back in case they feel like they need to add another. On that list is reportedly Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders.

Over in Carolina, Sanders finds himself in a position battle with Chuba Hubbard and rookie Jonathon Brooks, who is still rehabbing from a torn ACL. The former Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowler signed a four-year $25.4 million deal with the Panthers last year in free agency, which was the richest contract handed out to any running back that cycle. However, Sanders had his worst NFL season yet with 432 rushing yards and one touchdown while averaging 3.3 yards per attempt. In 2022 with the Eagles, Sanders had his best NFL season with 1,269 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Miles Sanders CAR • RB • #6 Att 129 Yds 432 TD 1 FL 2 View Profile

If Dallas were to pursue the 27-year-old Sanders, it would probably come via trade. There also comes the question of Carolina's interest in parting ways with the former second-round pick out of Penn State -- whether that be a trade or release.

Jeremy Fowler's report also says that free agent running back Dalvin Cook has shown interest in playing for Dallas, but did not state if there was mutual interest on that front. What would lead the Cowboys to take a look at this list of potential running back targets? One could guess an injury to a key contributor, or if coach Mike McCarthy just doesn't feel comfortable about this group as the regular season inches closer. Fowler reports that the Cowboys need Dowdle to stay healthy, and that McCarthy likes Royce Freeman's tape from what he accomplished last year with the Los Angeles Rams.