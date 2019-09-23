Daniel Jones makes the Giants look smart for drafting, starting him; can he keep it up?

Eli Manning is out, Daniel Jones is in, and the rookie quarterback is already making quite the impact on the New York Giants and their fans. "The Daniel Jones mania is real," Danny Kanell said after the 22-year-old rallied his team back from an 18-point deficit at halftime to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, something Manning was never able to do.

Jones was not immediately met with open arms from New York fans with many questioning and ridiculing the Giants front office for taking the QB with the sixth overall pick in April's draft. "He was probably the most polarizing quarterback of this draft because he was taken at six, most people were like 'that was a stretch.' I thought it was too, I thought they could've gotten him at 17," Kanell says and commented that the Giants may not have wanted to risk losing him.

But now? "They look like geniuses now by making that move," he says. Raja Bell agrees saying, "No maybes about it Danny, they look like geniuses right now."

Jones played impressive under pressure and while he had help from a missed field goal from the Bucs in the final seconds, his performance leading up to that was something to be excited about. It may be easy to overreact to what we saw from the rookie, and Bell said that Jones has to keep this level of play up. "This still has to play itself out," he says. "Daniel Jones has to still do this over the course of a season and then over the course of a career for them to truly be vindicated but right now he looks really really good and I don't know that we should be surprised because he looked really really good in the preseason."

The play calling differences between what was drawn up for Jones and what Manning historically was given was obvious on Sunday. The two agreed that improvised runs we saw from Jones are something that you would not get from Manning. Looking at the winning touchdown where Jones took it in himself, Kanell says: "At no point in his career does Eli Manning make that play."

Kanell and Bell noted that this differing style of play is where the NFL is headed with its quarterbacks and is indicative of what players in the position will need to bring to the table in order to be successful. "This is the evolution of the quarterback position. Guys that play like Eli Manning, like Tom Brady, like Drew Brees, they're becoming dinosaurs, they're going to be extinct," Kanell said. "This is what the NFL is becoming, you have to be a threat with your legs in order to play in the NFL, that's just the way the game is evolving."

Jones has shown he is able to throw with effectiveness as well as run the ball, and was successful in both despite the team's star running back Saquon Barkley getting hurt early in the game. They concluded by saying that it is only one game, but Jones is off to a great start and the Giants have a chance of making the playoffs if they keep this momentum up.