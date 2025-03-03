The Philadelphia Eagles got things going with their offseason Monday with the news that they're releasing longtime cornerback Darius Slay. Slay, 34, is being designated as a post-June 1 cut, so the Eagles will save $4.3 million against the 2025 salary cap and $17.8 million for 2026.

Slay is coming off one of his best seasons, as opposing quarterbacks targeting him competed just 47.1% of their passes. While Slay didn't have an interception, he allowed a 63.6 passer rating as the primary defender in coverage, recorded 13 pass breakups and allowed just two touchdowns. He also posted career-bests in completion rate (47.1%), yards allowed (371), 20-plus-yard completions (three), first downs allowed (15), and pass-breakup rate (19.1%).

In the playoffs, Slay allowed a 70.1 passer rating and had an interception with four pass breakups as the Eagles went on to win Super Bowl LIX.

With Slay released, what is the Eagles' plan at cornerback going forward? Is there a possibility Slay could return to Philadelphia on a new contract?

Cooper DeJean moving to the outside

Releasing Slay paves the way for DeJean to move to outside cornerback in base defense, keeping the second-year man on the field at all times. In nickel personnel he would still be in the slot, where he didn't allow a touchdown in coverage last season. This would be an expanded role for DeJean, but one the Eagles envisioned when they traded up in the second round last year to acquire him.

Decision on Isaiah Rodgers

The Eagles have to make a call on whether or not to bring back Isaiah Rodgers, who's set to hit free agency next week. Rodgers was solid last season, as opposing quarterbacks targeting him as the primary defender completed just 46.4% of their passes. He also allowed just a 77.1 passer rating in coverage.

Rodgers would get a crack at the outside cornerback job when DeJean goes back into the slot in nickel defense. Rodgers would compete with 2023 fourth-round pick Kelee Ringo, a special teams ace due for an expanded role on defense. He has allowed just a 46.3 passer rating as the primary defender in coverage over the last two seasons (170 snaps).

Could Slay return?

The Eagles could just bring Slay back at a reduced rate with his previous contract off the books. If he does return, he'll again start opposite Quinyon Mitchell and DeJean would remain primarily in the slot.

Slay returning to the Eagles for what could possibly be his final NFL season would be a big boost, as he was a veteran mentor for Mitchell and DeJean and vital toward their immediate success.

The Eagles are restructuring enough of their defense in 2025. They don't need to move on from Slay if they don't have to, even though he'll have options to play elsewhere.