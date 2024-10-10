It's been more than a week since Davante Adams made the demand to be traded out of Las Vegas, and although a deal hasn't gotten done yet, there are still plenty of teams interested in landing the Raiders star.

According to The Athletic, there are still four teams eyeing a possible trade:

The first two teams on this list are the obvious ones. Adams has played with both Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr during his career, and he'd prefer to reunite with one of them, but a wrench was thrown into each of those situations this week.

The Jets just fired Robert Saleh, which complicates a possible deal with New York. Before the firing happened, Rodgers had been pushing for the Jets to make a trade for Adams, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

As for the Saints, Derek Carr is expected to miss several games due to an oblique injury, which could impact any negotiations the Raiders might have with New Orleans.

Due to Saleh's firing and Carr's injury, talks "may have slowed down" between those two teams and the Raiders, according to at least one report. That being said, an ESPN report suggests that teams around the NFL believe the Saints are the favorite to land Adams.

On the Steelers' end, it's pretty clear they want to add a top tier receiver to their roster. They were in the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes until the very end, and now, they're looking to get Adams. The 32-year-old would have to want to play for the Steelers, and he'd likely have to re-do his contract to make a deal happen, but they're definitely a potential landing spot. Earlier this week, we took a look at why he might make sense in Pittsburgh and you can check that out there.

In Buffalo, Adams would instantly become the go-to guy for a Bills team that doesn't currently have a true No. 1 receiver. The Bills offense has fallen apart over the past two weeks, averaging just 15 points and 256 yards per game. According to The Athletic, the Bills are "monitoring" the situation.

At this point, it seems most likely that Adams will be dealt to one of those four teams, but of course, anything is possible. Adams sent out a cryptic social media post last week that made it seem like he wanted to go to Baltimore, but the Ravens are believed to be out of the running, along with the Chiefs, Cowboys and Commanders, according to The Athletic.

One reason a deal hasn't happened yet is because no one has met the Raiders' asking price. As things stand right now, the Raiders are looking to get at least a second-round pick for Adams with possible additional compensation. The team that acquires the receiver also has to have enough room to take on his $16.89 million base salary for 2024. (It would be that amount minus what he's already been paid by the Raiders through five games, so the acquiring team would need about $12.2 million in cap space.)

With Adams looking to get out of Las Vegas, don't be surprised if a deal happens sooner than later. The NFL's trade deadline is Nov. 5, but it would be shocking if he's not dealt well before that.

Although Adams wants out, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is holding out hope that the receiver will play again for the Raiders.

"He's still a Raider. He's never not been a Raider," Pierce said. "He's still a Raider. When he's healthy and can play, we'll play him. He's just not healthy right now.

Adams has already missed two games with a hamstring injury, and he's expected to miss a third game on Sunday when the Raiders host the Steelers.