As we enter Week 5, the biggest story in the NFL has nothing to do with a pivotal divisional matchup or a big injury. It has to do with a star wide receiver who may be on the move. The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly fielding trade calls for Davante Adams. The six-time Pro Bowler reportedly wants to reunite with Aaron Rodgers by being traded to the New York Jets, but nothing is guaranteed at this point.

Adams is not expected to be traded in the coming days, as he's nursing a hamstring injury that will hold him out of the Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos, but he did throw fuel on the speculation fire Friday with some posts on social media.

The first post was a picture of one of America's greatest poets: Edgar Allen Poe.

Either Adams was catching up on his poetry, or he's trying to tell us something. Poe's most famous poem was titled: "The Raven." So that means Adams is clearly on his way to Baltimore to join Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, right? Poe even died in Baltimore.

After his "poet post" blew up, Adams posted another picture on his Instagram story -- this time a quote from Poe: "Believe nothing you hear and half of what you see."

Adams did once tell us that he is a "first-team all-troll," and that we shouldn't take anything he posts on social media seriously.

While Adams would like to be traded to New York, NFL Media reports that the Ravens, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers are some teams that have either inquired about Adams or are destinations he would be happy with.