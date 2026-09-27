The San Francisco 49ers took the first lead of the game in an NFC West matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, and they did it in style. Wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Mike Evans executed a hook and ladder to perfection for an 82-yard touchdown, which put the 49ers on the board for a 7-0 lead just ahead of the first quarter's midway point.

The apparent designed play came in a third-and-12 situation at the 49ers' own 18-yard line. Instead of having quarterback Brock Purdy launch the ball beyond the line to gain, coach Kyle Shanahan dialed up a quick pass with a wrinkle.

Purdy completed a 6-yard throw to Evans, and while the ball was in the air, Samuel ran a crossing route that brought him to the same side of the field. As a Cardinals defender brought Evans to the ground, he flipped the ball to Samuel, who then turned the corner and sprinted past three other defenders for the electric touchdown.

The 82-yard burst was vintage Samuel. The speed he displayed to burn a trio of defenders resembled the athleticism that made him such a valuable weapon (and a one-time NFL leader in yards per reception) during his first stint in San Francisco. Two years after his exit for the Washington Commanders, the 49ers are already once again committed to finding unique ways to put the ball in his hands.

Samuel had a relatively quiet start to the year with nine catches for 79 yards and a touchdown across the first two games. He doubled that production on one play alone in Week 3.

The trick play also fittingly utilized Evans, who throughout his career has been among the most surehanded receivers in the NFL and who was trusted in this instance to make the initial catch. He has been a reliable target for the 49ers early in his first year with the team and entered Week 3 with nine catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.