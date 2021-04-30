DeVonta Smith already has the confidence Philadelphia Eagles fans will fall in love with. The Eagles traded up two spots in the draft to get Smith with the No. 10 overall pick because of the difference he'll make in an offense that finished in the bottom six in points scored and the bottom four in passing yards.

Smith already wants to be a difference maker in an offense that hasn't had a game changer at the position since DeSean Jackson from 2008 to 2013. Smith is looking forward to the damage he can do in the NFC East for years to come.

"It can be very dynamic," Smith said on a conference call last night on the Eagles offense. "We all have to come in and put in the work. If you don't put in the work, you are not going to do it, but I feel like this team is going to be putting in the work and everybody is going to be excited, and we are trying to change the program around."

Smith instantly becomes the No. 1 wide receiver on the Eagles, who will team him up with 2020 first-round pick Jalen Reagor and Travis Fulgham as the top three wideouts on the depth chart. Smith already told CBS Sports how great it would be to be reunited with Jalen Hurts, and he already is looking forward to helping Hurts become the next star quarterback in Philadelphia.

"That's my guy," Smith said. "Jalen taught everybody the game. He was just one of those guys that was a student of the game and taught everybody the game. When you got reps with him, he was always telling you about coverages and rotations. The connection is there, the chemistry is there. Overall, he's just always helped everybody else be better on the field."

The Eagles had their eye on Smith all along, and made sure they got him. Hurts ultimately was the one that sold the Eagles on Smith, fitting how much the front office and coaching staff trusts their young quarterback.

"Jalen told us what everyone has told us: That his work ethic is legendary," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said. "His desire to be great, to inspire his teammates, and then his ability, he's just got unique ability.