Dolphins claim quarterback Bryce Petty one day after rival Jets released him
Petty is going from one AFC East team to another
In the lead up to the 2018 NFL Draft, the Dolphins were said to be in the market for another quarterback to go along with Ryan Tannehill, Brock Osweiler, and David Fales. The draft came and went without the Dolphins taking a quarterback, but on Friday -- six days after the draft ended -- they finally made a move.
As first reported by ESPN's Field Yates and confirmed by the team, the Dolphins have claimed Bryce Petty off waivers.
Just a day ago, Petty was a member of the Dolphins' AFC East rivals, the New York Jets. But on Thursday -- to make room for No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold, who is joining a quarterback group that also includes Josh McCown, Teddy Bridgewater, and Christian Hackenberg -- the Jets released him. A day later, Petty is switching AFC East teams.
Petty, a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2015, started seven games and appeared in 10 games over the past two seasons in New York. There, he completed 53.1 percent of his passes, averaged 5.5 yards per attempt, threw four touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and accumulated a 57.7 passer rating. So, he's still a project -- one that will require attention and dedication from Dolphins coach and quarterback guru Adam Gase if he's hoping something productive emerges out of this move.
In Miami, Petty slots in behind starter Ryan Tannehill, and backups Brock Osweiler and David Fales. To make the roster, Petty will likely have to beat out Fales, whose experience is even more limited than Petty's. In three career games, Fales has gone 31 of 48 (64.6 percent) for 287 yards (6.0 yards per attempt), one touchdown, one interception, and a 79.1 passer rating.
Meanwhile, the Jets probably won't care about the Dolphins scooping up their former quarterback. They've got enough to worry about with Darnold's transition to the NFL and their crowded quarterback depth chart, which remains unsettled.
