Dolphins reportedly considered Tim Tebow, Kyle Orton before signing Cutler

Everyone knew the Dolphins were desperate to find a preseason solution to their quarterback problem, which cropped up quickly after Ryan Tannehill suffered what could ultimately be a season-ending knee injury during practice Thursday. The Dolphins acted quickly, reaching out to Jay Cutler and persisting to get him to help bail out his old buddy Adam Gase. Cutler is expected to sign a one-year deal worth a reported $10 million.

But Cutler wasn't the only candidate for the gig, according to a report from Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. Salguero reported on Sunday afternoon that Colin Kaepernick was also one of the quarterbacks the Dolphins considered, which should come as no surprise considering the chatter about Kap for every job involving an injured quarterback.

A name that will come as a surprise however: TIMOTHY RICHARD TEBOW.

Among QB names Dolphins considered before discarding for multiple reasons in favor of Cutler: Kaepernick, Tebow, Orton. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 6, 2017

There's actually some logic to the idea, even though signing a Mets Triple-A outfielder to be your starting quarterback for the upcoming NFL season would be an all-time headscratcher. It doesn't pass the "say it out loud" test, at all.

Tebow has worked with Gase before as well, however. Gase was Tebow's quarterbacks coach in Denver back when Tebow and the Broncos miraculously stormed their way to a postseason win over the Steelers. Yes, it does feel like a million lifetimes ago.

Tebow hasn't thrown a pass in the NFL since 2012. Ultimately there are just better options out there.

Same goes with Orton, who has been removed from football for a while. If Cutler was willing to play, it was a no brainer. But obviously the Dolphins were going to examine some other possible options.

It just so happens that their initial choices involved a current minor league baseball player.