Eagles' Carson Wentz making progress at OTAs, could be ready for Week 1

The Philadelphia Eagles' chances to repeat as Super Bowl champs likely comes down to Carson Wentz's recovery from a torn ACL and LCL that ended his MVP campaign last December. If Wentz is healthy and fully operation, the Eagles will be the frontrunners in the NFC. If Wentz is limited, the race will be wide open.

Good news about Wentz's recovery continues to arrive.

In March, video surfaced of Wentz throwing at the Eagles facility. On Tuesday, more video footage -- this time from OTAs -- emerged, and it shows Wentz moving around with ease.

Here in Philly for OTA, where Carson Wentz continues to have use of both legs. pic.twitter.com/hdfJDJt7YB — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 29, 2018

On CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday, CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco delivered more good news.

"In talking to Eagles people, they think he's going to be ready to go for the season opener," Prisco said in a video you can watch at the top of his article. "That would be great for him."

However, Prisco provided a warning for Wentz if he does rush back for Week 1. It has to do with Eagles fans and Nick Foles, who led the Eagles to the Super Bowl after Wentz went down in December.

"The one negative of that is, I hope he plays well in that season opener," Prisco said. "Because you know how Eagles fans are. If he struggles at all, 'We want Nick Foles,' right?"

It's not inconceivable to think Wentz might struggle if he returns in September. He tore up his knee in December, and he's a quarterback who relies so heavily on his athleticism and mobility. He might be able to play in September, but he might not be at full strength until later in the season.

Prisco added that "it would be so dumb of Eagles fans to even consider" calling for Foles to take Wentz's job.

"I was wondering that last year as you're seeing that incredible run from Foles," CBS Sports NFL analyst Danny Kanell said. "Super Bowl MVP. He's the guy that got them the trophy. This could make for an interesting scenario with the quarterbacks. I agree with you, if Carson Wentz struggles, people will say, 'Hey, Nick Foles is sitting there waiting in the wings.'"

However, Kanell believes that's actually an "extreme luxury" for the Eagles, because it means they don't need to rush Wentz back for Week 1. By keeping Nick Foles around as Wentz's backup, they've got one of the best insurance plans in football. They can afford to keep Wentz on the bench until he's completely healthy, which likely played a role in their decision to not trade him this offseason.

The Eagles are scheduled to open up the regular season on Sept. 6 against the Falcons in a rematch of the divisional playoff game that saw the Eagles barely escape with a win. After that, they've got games against the Buccaneers, Colts, Titans, and Vikings. That's a survivable stretch without Wentz, though coming away with wins against the Falcons and Vikings will be difficult regardless of who starts at quarterback.