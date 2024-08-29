The Las Vegas raiders made a surprising cut after roster cutdown day, waiving defensive tackle Byron Young. He quickly found a new team with the Philadelphia Eagles, who claimed him off waivers on Thursday, per NFL Media.

Young, who attended the University of Alabama, was selected by Vegas in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 70 overall pick. He began last summer on the PUP list, but was activated in the preseason. In six games played last season, Young recorded just four combined tackles, and logged no more than 31% of defensive snaps played in any game.

Young was named Second Team All-SEC in 2022 after recording 48 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and four sacks, and now joins a talented room that is headlined by Milton Williams, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

The Eagles have revamped their defense under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio following the 2023 late-season collapse, bringing in several notable names such as pass rusher Bryce Huff, linebacker Devin White and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, while drafting two defensive backs in the first two rounds with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.