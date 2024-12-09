PHILADELPHIA -- Winning is the main thing, a statement Jalen Hurts preaches on a daily basis.

The Philadelphia Eagles won their ninth straight game on Sunday, yet the fulfillment of winning a football game wasn't satisfying enough in a locker room that typically blasts loud music after a victory. The mood was somber, there was frustration, especially on one particular side of the football.

A.J. Brown was very blunt describing the problem. Perhaps he was too sincere.

"Passing," Brown said. "What we did today is not (good enough). It won't help us."

The Eagles rushed for 209 yards in Sunday's 22-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers, but had a net total of 83 passing yards. This was against a pass defense that entered the day 24th in pass yards allowed per game (225.3) and 27th in net yards per pass attempt (7.2). Jalen Hurts threw for just 108 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per pass attempt.

Hurts has thrown for just 226 yards over the past two games and 5.7 yards per attempt. Only Will Levis and Drew Lock have a lower yards per attempt than Hurts amongst the teams that have played two games over the last two weeks (six teams are on bye). Of the quarterbacks that have made two starts over the last two games, Hurts is last in passing yards.

There's a caveat here. Hurts also has thrown for three touchdowns and has a 102.7 passer rating on just 40 attempts, without turning the ball over. He also has five touchdowns over the last two games (three passing, two rushing).

So what's the problem? The Eagles are winning football games, but the passing game isn't where they want it to be. Brown is correct in that assessment.

"I think we can do a lot better," said DeVonta Smith, the other 1,000-yard wide receiver in the Eagles offense. "Pass game we can be a lot better ... We didn't play up to our standard."

Hurts certainly struggled to find Brown early in the game, as Brown didn't get a target until late in the first half. Brown was actually open on the second play of the game, deep across the middle of the field. Hurts checked down to Jahan Dotson for a 5-yard gain, passing up on a potential explosive play (20+ yards).

The Eagles quarterback also held onto the ball too long in waiting for plays to develop, but Hurts wasn't exactly seeking to throw the ball downfield. The 5.1 yards per attempt on Sunday was a season low, and Hurts' longest completion went for 27 yards to Smith.

On passes that traveled 10+ air yards, Hurts was 2 of 6 for 42 yards with a 59.0 passer rating. Hurts is 4 of 12 for 71 yards and a 54.5 passer rating on those throws over the last two games.

"I played my role in how we execute, but ultimately, it's about what position we put ourselves in," Hurts said. "That's not my choice."

So is there a disconnect between Hurts and his offensive coordinator (Kellen Moore) and his quarterback coach (Doug Nussmeier)? Is the frustration setting in because the Eagles don't throw the ball as much, limiting those opportunities for Brown and Smith? Hard to make plays when a team is only throwing the ball 40 times over the last two games and averaging 5.4 yards per attempt.

"It isn't about solving anything," Hurts said. "Everybody has a reason to want more. It's a fair desire of being in fullness to where we can be because we've done it before.

"Just got to build, got to progress. Have to find a way to come together and come and synch as a unit and play complementary ball."

This is a team that's won nine games in a row, with a quarterback that has 23 total touchdowns to just two giveaways during that stretch. Hurts also has a passer rating of 126.0 on throws that traveled 10+ air yards during this nine-game win streak, third in the NFL. He also has thrown 12 touchdown passes to one interception during the streak, as his 113.7 passer rating is fourth in the league. The 8.7 yards per attempt is fourth in the league and 68.4% completion rate is sixth.

Perhaps this is just a two-game stretch, but players on the Eagles offense are concerned over how the passing game has transpired over the past few weeks. The Eagles have significantly cut down Hurts' turnover rate over the past two months, and haven't lost as a result.

Are they protecting Hurts from himself? Or is it a bigger issue boiling inside the locker room?

"We have to put our pride aside and take coaching," said Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata. "That is the form of accountability we harp on a lot. So that's what we have to do.

"We have to put our pride aside, admit your mistake, learn from it, and don't repeat it. And learn from others mistakes."