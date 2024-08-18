PHILADELPHIA -- A physical day of practice for the Philadelphia Eagles led to their starting right guard leaving early in the team drills. Mekhi Becton left practice with a right leg injury, as the Eagles starting right guard appeared to be favoring that side when he headed into the locker room.

Becton does wear a brace on his right knee, which he said he wore last season with the New York Jets. He was favoring his right leg in a practice session last week, but noted he was "good" and he "finished practice."

Guard Landon Dickerson also was hobbling most of the practice, appearing to favor his knee after the first team was finished in one of the team sessions. Dickerson came off limping after a 1-on-1 rep with Milton Williams, but stayed and finished the practice. Dickerson missed some of the first week of camp with a lacerated toe, but left a practice early with the knee injury. He did return later that practice, but hasn't missed a day of the open practices since the toe injury.

Second-team guard Tyler Steen is also out with an ankle injury he aggravated in the second preseason game. With Becton and Steen out, Brett Toth took over the first-team right guard duties.

Quite a few Eagles did not practice on Day 14: DT Gabe Hall (hamstring), OL Matt Hennessy (back), TE E.J. Jenkins (knee), OT Lane Johnson (vet day), WR Joseph Ngata (ankle), DT Moro Ojomo (hip), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen), S Caden Sterns (knee), WR John Ross (concussion), OL Tyler Steen (ankle), WR Johnny Wilson (concussion).

The Eagles have a full practice on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, before training camp comes to a close. Philadelphia has a walkthrough Monday, so Becton and Dickerson will get some time before these injuries will determine if they miss practice.