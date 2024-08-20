PHILADELPHIA -- In what was a morning that resembled a late-September day rather than mid-August, the Philadelphia Eagles embarked on their final week of training camp at the NovaCare Complex. Three consecutive practices remain before the final preseason game and roster cuts next Tuesday, making this week a crucial one for players on the roster bubble.

The Eagles were in shells and shorts on Tuesday, but there still was plenty to unpack in the 1-hour, 47-minute practice. Some of the bubble players rose to the occasion to start the week, putting themselves in consideration for a late push at a roster spot.

Let's get to the Day 15 observations.

Injuries

A walkthrough on Monday significantly shortened the list of injuries from Sunday's practice.

Did not practice: OL Matt Hennessy (back), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen), S Caden Sterns (knee), WR John Ross (concussion), OL Tyler Steen (ankle), WR Johnny Wilson (concussion).

Returned to practice: DT Gabe Hall (hamstring), TE E.J. Jenkins (knee), WR Joseph Ngata (ankle), DT Moro Ojomo (hip)

Guard Mekhi Becton did not miss a practice after leaving Sunday's practice with what appeared to be a leg injury. He was taking the first-team reps at right guard. Guard Landon Dickerson also didn't miss any time after he appeared to be favoring his knee Sunday. Dickerson did end up finishing Sunday's practice and was back on the field Tuesday.

Running back Saquon Barkley was not present for the final period of team drills. Barkley was getting his lower back worked on toward the end of practice, but was signing autographs at the end of practice.

Tight end Dallas Goedert was out there for the individual period, but not for the team portion. Unclear what happened to Goedert during the session.

1-on-1s

The receivers and defensive backs squared off in 1-on-1s on the main field the Eagles were using today (they were on the far field). There were quite a few battles on hand:

Wide receiver A.J. Brown beat cornerback Darius Slay on a go route.

Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell had strong coverage on DeVonta Smith and forced an incompletion.

On the next play, Smith beat Mitchell on a crossing route. Mitchell responded "that's a route right there," as Smith used one of his best moves to easily get himself open from Mitchell.

Cornerback Cooper DeJean had soft coverage on Britain Covey, as Covey easily exploited it and had an easy completion.

On the next play, DeJean had tighter coverage on Covey but Covey easily got open again. Covey didn't make the catch, but he still blew past DeJean.

Wide receiver Ainias Smith beat safety Avonte Maddox and cornerback Eli Ricks on consecutive reps. Both were on a crossing route.

Brown beat cornerback Josh Jobe on a timed catch. Brown jumped when Jobe was pedaling back and just leaped up and caught the pass. No cornerback could have stopped the play.

Defensive back Parry Nickerson should have picked off Jalen Hurts, who had a communication issue with Brown. Hurts may have delivered the pass too early.

For the third rep between DeJean and Covey, the wide receiver easily beat DeJean on a crossing route. This wasn't DeJean's best day in coverage.

Quarterback Tanner McKee found a jumping Jacob Harris for a completion off Ricks. Harris set himself up to make the play even though Ricks appeared to be in position.

Smith beat Mitchell on a quick slant to end the 1-on-1s.

Player observations