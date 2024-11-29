The Philadelphia Eagles had Ben VanSumeren play snaps on offense and special teams this year, even though he's listed as a linebacker. They may not have the second-year linebacker for an extended period of time.

Philadelphia ruled VanSumeren out of Sunday's showdown against the Baltimore Ravens with a knee injury, as VanSumeren was added to the injury report following Friday's final practice in preparation for Baltimore. Per NBCSports Philadelphia, VanSumeren suffered a potentially serious knee injury during the offensive scout team period.

VanSumeren plays all three phases of the game for the Eagles. While he hasn't recorded a defensive snap for the Eagles this season, VanSumeren started a game for the Eagles at linebacker last season. VanSumeren is credited for a start at fullback this season, a position which he has blocked for Saquon Barkley in certain formations. VanSumeren has played 22 offensive snaps this season and 213 special teams snaps (75% of the special teams snaps).

On defense, VanSumeren is a backup linebacker to starters Nakobe Dean and Zack Baun. He was a former fullback at Michigan before switching to linebacker for the Wolverines then playing that position at Michigan State. The Eagles have used VanSumeren's positionless aspect to use his skill set on offense at times over the course of the game, even if VanSumeren has been an extra blocker.

For the time being, VanSumeren is out Sunday -- and potentially much longer.