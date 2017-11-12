Falcons' Devonta Freeman enters concussion protocol, out vs. Cowboys

The Atlanta Falcons' first drive of the afternoon did not go very well. Not only did the three-play drive end in a Matt Ryan interception on a tipped pass, but starting running back Devonta Freeman exited for the day after the second play of the drive.

Freeman was tackled by Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens for a two-yard gain, and after the play, referee Ed Hochuli noticed him wobbling a bit and sent Freeman off the field to be evaluated for a concussion. Freeman was seen being escorted to the locker room a few minutes later, and shortly after that, the Falcons ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Play before the interception, Cowboys LB Anthony Hitchens delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit (with no penalty called) on Atlanta RB Devonta Freeman. Freeman was wobbly after hit and had to be taken off the field. — Brandon George (@DMN_George) November 12, 2017

#Falcons RB Devonta Freeman, in the concussion protocol, has already been declared out vs the #Cowboys — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2017

Watching the game while preparing to play on Monday night, Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis said Freeman was not actually concussed on the hit by Hitchens. According to Davis, Freeman actually sustained a concussion during last week's Falcons-Panthers game, and should have been taken off the field.

The Hitchens hit didn’t knock Freeman out. He was concussed in our game last week and should’ve been taken out. Scary site but praying he’s good though. — Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) November 12, 2017

Davis is obviously not a doctor, so there is zero indication whether or not this allegation is true. If Freeman suffered a concussion last week, though, the Falcons didn't report it. He was listed on the Falcons' injury report this week, but with a knee ailment that limited him on Wednesday before he was upgraded to a full practice participant on Thursday and Friday.

In the meantime, he will be replaced on Sunday by Tevin Coleman, who moves into the lead role, and Terron Ward, who takes Coleman's place as the change-of-pace back.