The Atlanta Falcons have found themselves a new kicker.

According to a report from NFL Media, the Falcons agreed to terms on a three-year deal with German-born kicker Lenny Krieg. Krieg participated in the NFL Scouting Combine last month and reportedly impressed teams at the International Player Pathway pro day held earlier this week.

The Falcons were the first team to host Krieg and he chose to sign with them after being offered a three-year contract that includes both a signing bonus and guarantees on his base salary, per NFL Media.

According to the European Football League website, Krieg made all 14 of his field-goal attempts at the combine, from distances between 35 and 55 yards. He converted 11 of 16 field goals while playing for Stuttgart Surge of the EFL in 2025.

Atlanta has had Younghoe Koo as its kicker since 2019. He connected on at least 86.5% of his field goals for each of his first five seasons with the team, making the Pro Bowl in 2020 when he led the NFL by going 37 of 39 on his kicks.

He slipped this past season, though, going 25 of 34, a 73.5% conversion rate. That was apparently enough to send the Falcons looking for another kicker to compete with him this offseason. Given that Krieg got a three-year deal including guaranteed money, he might actually have a leg up on Koo, who has no guaranteed money remaining on the final two years of his five-year, $24.25 million contract.