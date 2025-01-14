The Atlanta Falcons said goodbye to defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake this week after just one season together. Now, they may have zeroed in on an experienced replacement, with plans to interview former Cincinnati Bengals assistant Lou Anarumo for the same position, according to NFL Media.

Anarumo, 58, was dismissed as the Bengals' defensive coordinator immediately following Cincinnati's 2024 season. He spent six years on the job, overseeing mixed results as part of head coach Zac Taylor's original staff. Anarumo's last two seasons were particularly troubling, as the Bengals finished 31st and 25th in total defense, respectively, surrendering close to 350 yards per game during this season's 9-8 finish.

Anarumo did oversee the development of several key defenders during his time with the Bengals, which peaked in 2022 as Cincy logged the No. 6-ranked scoring defense. Those players include All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks this season, and Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates III, who's spent the last two seasons with the Falcons, totaling 10 interceptions during that time.

Prior to running the Bengals defense, Anarumo spent seven seasons as a position coach, primarily with the Miami Dolphins. He also served as Miami's interim defensive coordinator in 2015.