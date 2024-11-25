Daniel Jones and the New York Giants are done, but the quarterback could soon find a new NFL home, drawing interest from around the league in the wake of New York granting his release Friday. Provided the former first-round draft pick clears waivers Monday, Jones will consider signing with a team's practice squad to begin his post-Giants journey, according to NBC Sports, due to the flexibility it could offer.

The 27-year-old signal-caller will officially become available to all 32 teams at 4 p.m. ET Monday, as long as one of the 31 non-Giants teams doesn't submit a claim for his existing contract. Signing with a practice squad rather than an active roster would enable Jones to pivot to yet another team down the road, since all scout-team players are eligible to be signed to other clubs' active rosters at any time.

This would, in theory, allow Jones to stay in consideration as an emergency starter for contending teams in the event one of those teams loses a regular starter due to injury. Practice squad players can also be elevated to the active roster for game-day usage up to three times during the season.

The Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings are among teams that could be in the market for Jones if/when he clears waivers, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Each of those teams could conceivably insert Jones as a top backup quarterback late in the season.