The New York Giants fell to 2-10 on Sunday with a 34-27 loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime after blowing a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. It's the fifth time they've blown a fourth quarter lead this season -- and fourth blown lead of 10 points or more -- and their continued inability to close out games defensively has cost defensive coordinator Shane Bowen his job, sources told CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.

New York will name outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen as interim defensive coordinator, according to NFL Media.

Given the strength of New York's team this year was supposed to be their pass rush, led by high-priced stars Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence, as well as No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter, their struggles late in games when teams have been in must-pass situations has been jarring. Overall, Bowen's defense has given up the third-most points and third-most yards in the NFL this season, and the Giants decided to make another coaching staff change under interim coach Mike Kafka.

Sunday's loss to Detroit happened suddenly, with Jahmyr Gibbs breaking off a 69-yard touchdown run on the first play of overtime, which the Giants' offense could not match on their final possession of the game. Gibbs went for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Bowen will now join former Giants coach Brian Daboll on the job market. The Giants, meanwhile, will try to close the season strong and build some positive momentum over the next five games, but will be wondering what could have been this season had they been able to convert late leads into wins.

While those losses don't land solely on the defense, with the offense bearing some responsibility for not being able to control clock well enough or completely putting teams away, the lack of stops in key moments stands out and Sunday's effort against Detroit served as the final straw in New York.