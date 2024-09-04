Daniel Jones is days away from returning as the New York Giants' starting quarterback. Meanwhile, his general manager, Joe Schoen, is still openly hinting at replacing the embattled signal-caller. Conversing with Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles ahead of Saturday's Clemson-Georgia game, Schoen could be heard on "Hard Knocks" applauding Poles for having the position settled.

"Gotta be nice not to be looking at the, uh ... " Schoen tells Poles on the sidelines.

"Quarterback?" Poles responds, finishing the thought. "Yeah. Hopefully it stays that way for a long time."

It's possible, of course, that Schoen was simply congratulating Poles on securing an apparent quarterback of the future, with the Bears notably drafting Caleb Williams No. 1 overall this spring. But suggesting it's "gotta be nice not to be" scouting quarterbacks also indicates the Giants are, in fact, scouting quarterbacks. Which is something Schoen has previously and repeatedly admitted, both in public ahead of the draft and in private during recorded conversations featured on the offseason edition of "Hard Knocks."

The exchange also happened to occur before a major college football game, during which 2025 draft prospect Carson Beck, the signal-caller for Georgia, was on full display.

Jones, for what it's worth, has already said he "wasn't fired up" about New York all but pursuing a potential successor this offseason. But he's set to get another audition to be the Giants' short- and long-term starter starting this Sunday. The former top-10 pick, who's going into his sixth NFL season, missed more than half of the 2023 campaign with a torn ACL, and signed a $160 million contract extension last year.