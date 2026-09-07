In a surprising move, the New York Giants have released veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton less than a week before their season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Slayton, 29, was the Giants' longest-tenured player and was slated to make $13 million this season. A fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Slayton caught 296 of 522 targets for 4,435 yards and 22 touchdowns during his time with Big Blue.

While he never became a star in New York, Slayton was nonetheless a solid and consistent player, especially for a former late-round pick. He's had four seasons with at least 700 receiving yards and averaged an impressive 15 yards per catch during his time in New York.

Slayton is coming off his least productive season to date. In 14 games, he caught 37 of 63 targets for 538 yards and a score. He had just one game with over 50 receiving yards during his final six games of the 2025 season.

Despite last year's numbers, Slayton will probably be picked up by another NFL team sooner rather than later. A former team captain, Slayton has a proven track record and, over the years, has displayed the ability to execute his role as a complementary player without needing more of the spotlight.

Here's a rundown of some of Slayton's possible landing spots.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts were the first team that came to mind following the news of Slayton's release. The Colts still have Alec Pierce, but they lost Michael Pittman when they traded him to the Steelers during the offseason. The Colts recently signed veteran Keenan Allen, who was arrested late last month for suspected DUI.

At the least, signing Slayton would give the Colts some added depth at receiver, which is something they desperately need.

New York Jets

The Big Apple's other team also quickly came to mind upon hearing the news of Slayton's release. Like the Colts, the Jets could also use some added depth at receiver to help complement their top receiver, Garrett Wilson.

Signing Slayton would also potentially take some of the pressure off of Omar Cooper Jr., the 30th overall pick in April's draft. Slayton's veteran leadership and experience could aid Cooper as he transitions from college to the NFL.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints' receiving corps recently took a hit when rookie first-round pick Jordyn Tyson was placed on injured reserve after sustaining a right hamstring injury during a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tyson is expected to be out for about two months.

With Tyson out, rookie fourth-round pick Bryce Lance is slated to start alongside veteran Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele. While Slayton probably wouldn't take his spot (at least right away), he could nonetheless take some of the pressure off of Lance while giving second-year quarterback Tyler Shough another viable option in the passing game.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers signed Buccaneers legend Mike Evans and re-signed Deebo Samuel after losing Jauan Jennings to the Vikings in free agency and amid the continuous absence of Brandon Aiyuk, who appears to have played his final down with San Francisco, if not in the NFL.

San Francisco could still use some reinforcements at the position after former first-round pick Ricky Pearsall was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury. Slayton would give the 49ers much-needed depth while complementing the rest of the team's skill players.

New England Patriots

The defending AFC champions make sense for multiple reasons, starting with Mike Vrabel's recent acknowledgment that his team isn't very deep. Signing Slayton would help the Patriots make up for the recent departure of Kayshon Boutte, who was traded to the Houston Texans. Slayton could also help take some of the attention off of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs while giving Drake Maye another proven pass-catcher.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys already have CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, but another proven receiver would likely be welcome in Dallas' pass-heavy offense. The Cowboys -- who play the Giants in Week 1 -- could also sign Slayton for intel purposes. Slayton could give Dallas some insight into new Giants coach John Harbaugh's offense.

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee makes sense for two reasons. The Titans need some help at receiver, and, in Nashville, Slayton would be reunited with Tennessee offensive coordinator and former Giants coach Brian Daboll. Two of Slayton's best seasons were during Daboll's time as Giants coach.