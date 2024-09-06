The NFL has taken greater and greater measures to ensure player safety over the years, and the addition of the Guardian Cap in 2024 is one of the league's biggest steps to do so to date.

The Guardian Cap is a soft-shell covering that envelops a player's helmet to reduce the impact. NFL executive Jeff Miller claimed Guardian Caps have cut concussions down by 50% for those who used the coverings in preseason games and practices. Some reports cited by Guardian Sports have claimed the damage upon impact is trimmed down by 10% overall and 20% on a direct player-on-player collision.

On Friday, at least three NFL players have come out and said they will wear the caps over their helmet in the regular season while more could opt to do so. Here are the ones we know are choosing to do so for now.

Players wearing Guardian Cap: TE Kylen Granson, S Rodney Thomas

"My mom, my parents, they've always taught me, from an early age, protect yourself, protect your head," Granson said, via The Indy Star, on Thursday. "That's what's really important. Your health. … I thought it was the perfect platform to use my voice and use my platform to speak to safety."

"If I'm practicing like that every day, day to day, I'll play the same way I practice," Thomas said, via The Indy Star, on Thursday. "It doesn't hurt me at all to wear it. You can only gain from it."

Players wearing Guardian Cap: TE Josh Whyle

Whyle said suffering a second concussion in under a year at Titans training camp influenced his decision.

"I can't mess around anymore," Whyle said, via ESPN, on Friday. "I want to stay healthy and if this is what it takes, then I'm all for it."