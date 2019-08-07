'Hard Knocks' star Johnathan Abram working to be both a talker and a listener
'Some people say I talk too much sometimes, that's just me being me'
Johnathan Abram quickly established himself as a star in this year's first episode of "Hard Knocks" -- or maybe a polarizing character would be a more accurate way to describe him.
The cameras followed one of the Oakland Raiders' first-round picks around while he went horseback riding, learned how to pronounce "salmon" and laid out teammate Luke Willson while he wasn't wearing pads. On Wednesday, Abram sat down with Andrew Siciliano and Steve Smith of the NFL Network to discuss the mixed bag of reactions he received after the airing of the first episode.
"A lot of people were just saying how funny I am -- fun guy to be around," said Abram. "Some people think I'm annoying to a lot of the veterans. Some people say I talk too much sometimes, that's just me being me."
Whether he's entertaining or annoying, a talker or a listener, Abram says he's a bit of both.
"You can talk to a lot of the older veterans, and they'll tell you he's a kid off the field but on the field I'm very mature," he said. "You've heard some coaches say, they refer to me as a fourth or fifth-year guy the way I communicate and the way I go about my business on the field."
Abram's aggressive play during a practice session without pads drew the ire of head coach Jon Gruden, and it's something the former Mississippi State star says he's trying to work on.
"For me, I only know to play the game one way and that's fast, full speed," he said. "So it's just slowing myself down, just learning the right practice etiquette, so that's just one thing (Gruden) harps on because he's here for the safety, he wants to come out of camp healthy with all of our players and stuff. He just has to slow me down at times."
Gruden admitted that Abram's violent play is a big reason why the Raiders drafted him, and his big hits will be a beautiful sight once the Silver and Black actually line up against another NFL team.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Amendola: Tom Brady could play forever
The former Patriots' receiver has strong words for those trying to force Brady into the su...
-
Ravens prank rookie Daylon Mack
Rule number one: Don't forget the cinnamon rolls
-
Damien Williams returns to practice
The Chiefs are being cautious with their starting running back
-
Chargers vs. Cardinals odds, picks, bets
R.J. White is fresh off nailing the Patriots' Super Bowl victory
-
Graham: Everybody thinks I'm old, slow
The former Saints and Seahawks tight end is looking forward to a big year in Matt LaFleur's...
-
Jarrett Stidham is turning heads at camp
No one has shown more growth than the Pats' fourth-round pick