C.J. Stroud took the NFL by storm in 2023. As a rookie, the Houston Texans quarterback led the franchise to an AFC South title and a playoff win while setting new rookie team records in passing yards, touchdowns and completions. All that helped Stroud to an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and now the hype train surrounding the Texans heading into 2024 is at a fever pitch. And it sounds like he could be even better as he rolls into Year 2.

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik acknowledged that the area in which he's seen substantial growth in Stroud is that he's "been a lot more vocal in meetings" to ensure that the offensive is on the same page.

"He's not afraid to talk this year," Slowik told ESPN. "I'd say he's not afraid to make sure that everyone's doing their job -- including himself, including me, including his teammates. He's definitely gonna make sure that everyone is putting in the work and doing what they need to do for us to be able to go out and execute."

C.J. Stroud HOU • QB • #7 CMP% 63.9 YDs 4108 TD 23 INT 5 YD/Att 8.23 View Profile

Part of that uptick in vocalness from Stroud has been seen after practice, as he's stayed to explain how he wants specific routes run and works on building chemistry. He's also been active during meetings.

"He has no fear in asking the room a question, making a point to the room on specific plays, or maybe having a message for practice," said Slowik.

"He's kind of been challenged to be more vocal and to be more demanding," said tight end Dalton Schultz. "I think that was like a step in that direction for him. When you're one of the great quarterbacks in the league, dudes respect the hell out of you. If you start ripping into some guys, dudes are gonna listen to what you got to say and respect what you want."

The Texans offense has a number of mouths to feed, particularly after an offseason that included the additions of wideout Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon. On top of those newbies, Houston still boasts Schultz along with receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell. With that in mind, having a more vocal Stroud at the helm could be a critical aspect of this offense running smoothly as it looks to reach even higher heights in 2024.