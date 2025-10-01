Jayden Daniels has been medically cleared and is practicing fully Wednesday, Commanders coach Dan Quinn announced. It's Daniels' first full practice since he suffered a knee sprain in a Week 2 "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Packers.

"Just a steadfast approach to it, first off," Quinn said about what he's seen from Daniels. "To put the work in, to say, 'OK, I gotta do all the things to do to get better,' and then once you kinda get over the top of that, then the throwing, the movements to go, so that's what we saw in terms of the work to get better."

Daniels managed one limited practice leading up to the Commanders' Week 3 game against the Raiders but was ultimately ruled out. Marcus Mariota led the team to a 41-24 win, throwing for one touchdown and running for another. Ahead of a Week 4 game against the Falcons, Daniels put together limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday but did not practice Friday, and Mariota again got the start, passing for a pair of touchdowns in a 34-27 loss.

Though this is certainly a significant step forward for Daniels, Quinn explained what he'd need to see from Daniels before making a determination as to whether he'd play in Week 5 against the Chargers.

"He'll get all the reps at the practice, so we'll be back at a full speed," Quinn said. "The execution, the timing, all of that. That's really what I'm looking for. But he's really champing at the bit to get going. More just running the offense, being back to himself, that was our discussion today to make sure, man, like all the looks, all the calls and the speed of the practice."