Jayden Daniels will start for the Washington Commanders in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings, coach Dan Quinn said during his media availability Friday. It will be Daniels' first action since he dislocated his left (non-throwing) elbow in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Daniels returned to practice in a limited fashion last week but was not a full participant until Thursday. He followed that up by fully participating in Friday's session. From there, he was cleared to play for Sunday, Quinn said. Quinn said Daniels had a "great week" of practice to get ready.

Daniels, 24, has played in just six of the Commanders' 13 games this season. He suffered a knee sprain against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 and missed two games, and in Week 7, he suffered a hamstring injury against the Dallas Cowboys. He missed one game due to that injury before returning against Seattle, when he suffered his latest setback.

After Daniels, the Offensive Rookie of the Year, led Washington to a 12-5 record and the franchise's first NFC Championship Game since the 1991 season last year, this season has been a difficult one for both him and the team as a whole. Washington is just 3-9 this season, with Marcus Mariota starting in the six games Daniels has missed. Washington has dealt with several injuries on both sides of the ball, and the defense has plummeted to among the NFL's worst.

Even with the team all but eliminated from playoff contention, Quinn said last week he thought Daniels could use the reps.

"I think it's important as Jayden's ... learning to play this position at the highest level competitively, also doing it safely, and those are reps, you know, that you develop as well," Quinn said Nov. 24. "It's a skill, just like throwing and processing. And so, all those things are important."

Daniels will have his full complement of receivers for the first time since Week 2; Terry McLaurin returned last week from a nagging quad injury, and Noah Brown (knee) has been a full practice participant this week.