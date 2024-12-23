It's been an ugly season for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, and things got even uglier on Sunday when they managed to pull off an embarrassing feat that only one other team had pulled off over the past 74 years.

During New York's 19-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Jets weren't even able to score 10 points despite the fact that they didn't punt a SINGLE TIME. Going into Sunday, there had been eight teams this year that made it through an entire game without punting and those eight teams averaged 31.3 points in their no-punt game.

The Jets got nowhere close to that number and with their showing. As a matter of fact, it was the second-lowest point total by a team with no punts since 1950. The only lower mark came in 1991 when the Colts lost to the Patriots, 16-7, in a game where Indianapolis didn't punt the ball.

If you're wondering how the Jets were only able to score nine points with no punts, here's how each of their possessions ended:

Touchdown (missed extra point)

Failed fourth down

Field goal

Failed fourth down

Lost fumble

Failed fourth down

Missed field goal (49 yards)

Jets kicker Anders Carlson cost his team four points with two misses, and if he had made those kicks, the Jets wouldn't be on the wrong side of history, but they now are. If there's anything that describes the 2024 Jets in a nutshell, it's definitely Sunday's game.

With that in mind, let's check out 12 more of the wildest stats from Week 16 (via CBS Sports Research, unless noted):

Joe Burrow makes history. The Bengals QB threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns, which is the seventh game in a row that he's thrown for at least 250 yards and three touchdowns. That breaks Tom Brady's NFL record of six games in a row that had stood since 2007. Jayden Daniels joins exclusive club. The Commanders rookie finished with 258 passing yards and five touchdown passes along with 81 rushing yards, making him just the second player in NFL history to throw for at least 250 yards and five touchdowns with at least 75 rushing yards in the same. The only other player to pull that off was Cam Newton in 2015. Daniels also became the first rookie in NFL history to throw two game-winning TD passes in the final 30 seconds at any point during his rookie season (His other one came on his Hail Mary in Washington's win over Chicago back in Week 8). Eagles' first five-turnover loss in 25 years. The Eagles forced five turnovers against the Commanders, but still lost, marking the first time since 1999 that they forced at least five turnovers in a game without winning. Jared Goff leads Lions to new territory. The Lions picked up their 13th win on Sunday, which sets the franchise record for most wins in a season. Goff also joined Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to lead multiple teams to a 13-win season. NFC North having an unprecedented season. With the Lions and Vikings both now at 13 wins, that makes the NFC North just the second division in NFL history to produce two 13-win teams, joining the 1999 AFC Central. Saquon Barkley has big quarter. The Eagles running back totaled 109 rushing yards in the first quarter, which was the most in a first quarter by any player since 2010. Barkley now has 1,838 yards on the season and needs a total of 268 over Philly's final two games to break Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards. Colts run over the Titans. The Colts totaled a franchise-record 335 rushing yards against the Titans. In the process of doing that, Jonathan Taylor (218 yards) and Anthony Richardson (70 yards) made history: It marked the first time that a running back had 200 rushing yards or more and a QB teammate had 70 rushing yards or more in the same game. Anthony Richardson pulls off a rarity. The Colts scored 38 points even though Richardson only threw 11 passes. That's the most points by a team with 11 or fewer pass attempts since 1978 when the Jets scored 45 points in a game where they only threw 10 passes. Falcons have a pick-six party. Getting two pick sixes in the same game doesn't happen often for the Falcons. Before Sunday, the last time they pulled off the feat came all the way back in 1983. Jessie Bates III and Matthew Judon both got touchdowns on Sunday after picking off Drew Lock in Atlanta's 34-7 win over the Giants. Caleb Williams can't catch a break. Caleb Williams has now lost nine games this year where he threw zero interceptions, which is the most zero-interception losses in a single season by a quarterback since QB starts were first tracked in 1950 (via NFL media). Bowers power hour. Brock Bowers caught 11 passes for 99 yards and now has 101 catches for 1,067 yards on the season. He is now tied for the third-most receptions by a rookie and is just five catches away from breaking Puka Nacua's rookie record of 105. Bowers is also just 10 yards away from breaking Mike Ditka's rookie record for receiving yards by a tight end. Won't you be my Naber. Brock Bowers isn't the only player eyeing the rookie receptions record. After catching seven passes against the Falcons, Malik Nabers now has 97 on the season. Nabers might not pass Bowers, but his production has arguably been slightly more impressive and that's because he missed two games. Both players will be gunning to pass Nacua's rookie receptions record of 105.

If you see any other fun facts, feel free to tweet them at me.